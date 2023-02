Karnataka: Mother, daughter die in a road accident in Bengaluru

A woman named Gayathri Kumar and her daughter Samatha Kumar died in an accident while driving through Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru on February 01. The accident took place when a concrete mixture truck overturned over the car. Police identified the truck owner and a search for the driver and owner is underway. Overspeeding might be the reason for the mishap. 4 cranes and 1 JCB were used to remove the truck and bodies.