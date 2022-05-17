Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh defends inclusion of RSS founder’s speech in class 10 textbook

BC Nagesh, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka, defended class 10th Kannada textbook teaching a speech by founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. “Hedgewar's speech is about who to idealise. It doesn't say anything about RSS or his own life. No one even read the speech. People are protesting for the sake of protest. They are only opposing because Hedgewar said this,” he said.