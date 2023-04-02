Karnataka Massive protests break out in Mandya against Puneet Kerehalli

assive protest broke out on April 02 by Muslim Community in Karnataka’s Mandya. The protest was against Puneet Kerehalli who is the prime suspect in killing of a truck driver over cow vigilance. Recently, a cattle trader was brutally murdered allegedly by cow vigilantes in Bengaluru. One of the prime suspects in the case has been identified as Puneet Kerehalli, who has been booked by the Police.