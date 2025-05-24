Karnataka Horror Karnataka Gang-Rape Accused Celebrate Bail With Victory Parade

Karnataka Horror: Karnataka Gang-Rape Accused Celebrate Bail With Victory Parade Outrage is brewing in Karnataka after seven men, recently granted bail in a harrowing gang-rape case from Haveri, celebrated their release with a public victory parade. Sixteen months after the alleged crime against an interfaith couple, where the woman was dragged to a forest and assaulted, visuals of the accused smiling and flashing victory signs during a procession in Akki Alur have surfaced, sparking widespread condemnation. This description covers the core details of the news story, including the location (Karnataka, Haveri, Akki Alur), the nature of the crime (gang-rape), the event (victory parade after bail), and the resulting public reaction (outrage). It also hints at the timeline and the sensitivity of the case involving an interfaith couple.