Karnataka: HM Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 03 laid the foundation stone of the Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru. He also virtually inaugurated the Forensic Science Laboratory Bellary from Bengaluru. He also launched an app of the Karnataka Police. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai was also present during the event.