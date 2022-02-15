Karnataka hijab row: Will not send our kids to school, say parents

Parents of students in a government school in Udupi on February 15, while speaking about the Karnataka hijab row said that they will not be sending their children to school after the sudden change in rules against hijab in the state. She also questioned the ‘kumkum’ that some teachers applied, and said that these things should be equal to all, instead of just one religion. “I'm not sending her to school after a ban on hijab in school. Till now, many people from our family have studied in this school wearing a hijab. Why is there a sudden change in rules?” a parent asked.