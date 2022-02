Karnataka Hijab row: Our Constitution allows us to wear whatever we want, says DK Shivakumar

Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on February 09 said that the Constitution has allowed everyone to decide what to wear. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “Our Constitution has allowed us to wear whatever we want. Lots of changes are going on in Karnataka. On behalf of the Karnataka Congress, I'm requesting everyone to maintain peace. Children's future is important.”