Karnataka Hijab row: Muslim girls are following examination guidelines, says BC Nagesh

Amidst the ongoing Hijab row, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on March 30 said that Hijab row has not affected the number of absentees not giving the exams. “Girls have the right to sit in exams, more than 1.57 lakh girls of the Muslim community study in schools in the state. Number of absentees out of them is minuscule. Hijab row has not affected them. They are following directions given by schools,” BC Nagesh added.