INDIA
Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on February 09 said that choosing ‘what to eat’ and ‘what to wear’ is a fundamental right. “It is a fundamental right of everyone to choose what to eat and what to wear. BJP and RSS are creating an issue over hijab. Are they frustrated that Muslim girls are going to colleges and making their place in society,” said Malik.
Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj takes charge as Telangana DSP
Oil Ignores War: Why Markets Are Calm Amid Middle East Chaos
'Inviolability must be respected by all': India voices concern after Israeli strike on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday wishes from Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Kajol, Navya
Noida news: New plan to make DND and Film City Road jam-free, more than 1.5 lakh vehicles to get relief
World Test Championship: Pakistan hit rock bottom in WTC standings after crushing defeat against England
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan become 1st team to lose Test match by an innings despite scoring 500 plus runs
'Resemblance with Abhishek...': Amitabh Bachchan on newborn Aaradhya Bachchan's similarity to Aishwarya Rai
Meet Virat Kohli’s 'bhabhi' who shares special bond with Anushka Sharma, her luxurious life includes...
Noel Naval Tata: Check educational qualification, family tree of new Chairman of Tata Trusts
Krushna Abhishek becomes 'Raja Babu' Govinda for Karisma Kapoor, Kapil Sharma warns him: 'Aaj gaali..'
Amid Navratri celebrations, Goddess Kali crown gets stolen from this temple, it has PM Modi connection
'BJP people are destructive': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav begs Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to exit NDA alliance after...
Rupee hits all-time low against dollar, know why Indian currency fell, which one's strongest
Trent, Voltas, Tata Steel, Titan: How Tata stocks are performing after Noel Tata's appointment as Trust Chairman
Meet actress whose bold moves changed the music video scenario, worked with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, she is...
This man finished PhD at just 21, was IIT professor at 22, was later sacked from IIT Bombay because...
Man kidnapped woman, had children with her, claimed they are happily married, was then arrested after 27 years due to..
This Indian singer to do live concert for Kamala Harris; not Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Goshal
Here's how Shantanu Naidu's midnight birthday surprise for Ratan Tata left him 'visibly awkward'
Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo for...
An Ila Arun blockbuster launched THIS actress in Bollywood, everybody in her family is a star
Amid divorce rumours, 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee reunited for daughters?
When PM Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata brought Nano to Gujarat
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane
Meet man, who is behind over 9% surge in Bandhan Bank share price today
Narayana Murthy's next BIG step, Infosys to no longer send job offer letters, the company will...
Big Boss 18: Not Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, but this contest is highest-paid celebrity on Salman Khan's show
Jigra vs Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: X users call Alia Bhatt's film 'average', Triptii Dimri's comedy-drama...
Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, set to head Rs 13869660750000 firm after Ratan Tata's demise
'Can't even bat on highways': Fans troll Pakistan cricket team after flop show against England test match
Vettaiyan Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 30 cr
Vishal Tinani awarded for Legal Excellence by Sachin Pilot
Your FAVOURITE car doesn't have steering wheels or pedals, is priced at Rs...
Another hit-and-run in Pune: Food delivery man killed after Audi rams his bike, senior executive of private firm held
Jigra box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's emotional action thriller starts well, expected to collect Rs...
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma deletes post on Ratan Tata after backlash, he said…
Ratan Tata became favourite customer of THIS Mumbai newspaper vendor due to...
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri film wins hearts, to earn Rs...
'Congress could have...': Here's what 'angry' Rahul Gandhi told party workers at review meet after Haryana poll debacle
Late Ratan Tata talks about his romantic relationships, 'Seriously four times'
Harbhajan Singh predicts this star player will attract bidding war in IPL auction, he is...
TCS mourns the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata in this post
Meet man, who cracked NEET with AIR 2, took admission in THIS institute instead of AIIMS, reason is...
'You're not a…': Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals what Gautam Gambhir said before 2nd T20I vs BAN
Aniruddhacharya APOLOGISES after appearing on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, watch viral video
Mukesh Ambani BEATS Gautam Adani to take top spot on THIS list, his net worth jumps to...
When Amitabh Bachchan called Rekha 'terrific co-star', opened up about their off-screen association: 'We share...'
THIS company announces 9-day ‘reset and recharge' break for employees: 'No laptops, emails, meetings'
Amitabh Bachchan mourns Ratan Tata's death, writes 'an era...'
'Goa', Ratan Tata's pet dog, bids him emotional goodbye
What is Hurricane Milton, deadly storm that has caused over 10 deaths, left millions without power in Florida?
Happy Maha Ashtami 2024: Top 10 best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Durgashtmi
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula reveals taking therapy in her late 20s, for mental health she builds...
At least 22 killed in airstrikes in central Beirut, 117 injured
Manager sues this bank for Rs 416711420 after getting fired due to...
One flight made Amitabh Bachchan 'Sharaabi', changed his life, made him superstar
Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as terrorist organisation for involvement in...
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Pakistan match 14
Forbes Billionaires list: Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 23088 crore
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Meet man who began his career at SBI, now set to lead Rs 30246 crore company as...
Amitabh Bachchan's Bombay To Goa was FIRST offered to Rajiv Gandhi
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spots Jupiter's great Red Spot shaking like...
'It was my...': Javed Akhtar REVEALS reason behind his failed first marriage with Honey Irani
Dawood Ibrahim is scared of me, says Bigg Boss 18 contestant Gunratan Sadavarte
Who is Zarin Daruwala, Standard Chartered's India CEO set to retire in April 2025?
Madhura Naik recalls family's encounter with Hamas militants, says 'it was...’
Vettaiyan box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film fails to beat Jailer's opening, earns Rs...
Big setback for India as Rohit Sharma may miss first Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia
Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office preview: Alia Bhatt set to defeat Rajkummar, Triptii on opening day
Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav's family got him married to Namrata Dutt: 'He loved me immensely'
Delhi: Police seize 200 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2000 crore in national capital, second biggest haul in a week
DSP to IPS officer: Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her AIR was...
'I would feel like jumping off...': When Mrunal Thakur revealed she had suicidal thoughts due to...
Bigg Boss 18: These five contestants are nominated for eviction in first week of Salman Khan's show
Rohit Sharma meets injured Musheer Khan after accident, pic goes viral
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How can India qualify for semifinals after 82-run win over Sri Lanka?
Ratan Tata's humility is for the world to see in THIS pic where he posed with MBA students
Delhi Metro: Services on Yellow Line to be affected on THIS date due to maintenance work, check timings, other details
Joe Root scripts history in Multan Test, joins Virat Kohli in THIS elite list
Ratan Tata's close actor friend, stayed in same hostel, not Amitabh Bachchan, Simi Garewal
Ratan Tata got THE WORK done in 20 days which the government couldn't in...
Meet man, who once owned private jets, Burj Khalifa floors, then sold his Rs 12400 crore company for mere Rs 74 due to..
PAK vs ENG: Harry Brook breaks Virender Sehwag's 20-year-old record with triple century vs Pakistan
When I Told World Icon Ratan Tata ‘You Are the Real James Bond of the Business Community’: Jay Patel
Good news! UP govt declares public holiday on THIS day; check details
Here's how Ratan Tata's dog 'Goa' got its name
Vettaiyan Twitter review: Netizens say Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film is 'sure shot blockbuster, better than Jailer'
Meet woman, who used to sell ice cream, got married at 17, now runs business worth Rs 6000 crore, she is...
'Aishwarya Rai ke alawa...': Kajol, Jaya Bachchan reunite for Durga Puja celebration in viral video, netizens react
Nobel Prize 2024 in Literature awarded to Han Kang: Who is she?
Leading with Strategy and Impact: Nitin Prasad's Journey in Transforming Projects into Success Stories
When Ratan Tata skipped British Royal ceremony and chose his dogs Tango and Tito instead, check story behind
PAK vs ENG: Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's record with heroics in Multan Test
Daily Habits to Rejuvenate Your Eye Contour
Unlocking Financial Accuracy: Venkata Tadi's In-Depth Accounting Analysis Drives Efficiency in Revenue Accounting
To save this Ratan Tata produced Amitabh Bachchan film, that lost Rs 3.2 crore, a mobile video game was released but...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Rs 2236 crore projects in infra push along China border on...
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family pay homage to Ratan Tata at NCPA