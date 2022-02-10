Karnataka Hijab row Choosing ‘what to eat’ ‘what to wear’ is a fundamental right says Nawab Malik

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on February 09 said that choosing ‘what to eat’ and ‘what to wear’ is a fundamental right. “It is a fundamental right of everyone to choose what to eat and what to wear. BJP and RSS are creating an issue over hijab. Are they frustrated that Muslim girls are going to colleges and making their place in society,” said Malik.