Karnataka High Court upholds Hijab ban, says it is not essential part of Islam

Karnataka High Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on March 15 has ruled that wearing hijab not part of essential religious practices. Prescription of school uniform is reasonable restriction which student could not object to, Karnataka High Court while pronouncing the judgement. The three-judge bench also dismisses various petitions challenging ban on Hijab in education institutions. High Court bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. Earlier, security was tightened at residence of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Awasthi. The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.