Karnataka High Court’s judgement on Hijab ban is ‘very disappointing’ Mehbooba Mufti

As Karnataka High Court rejected various petitions challenging a ban on Hijabs in education institutions on March 15, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti expressed her dissatisfaction over the verdict calling it “a very disappointing judgement”. “The stay on Hijab Ban is a very disappointing judgment. On one side, we make big claims on women's rights and their empowerment and on another, we don't even give them the right to wear whatever they want. This right shouldn't be with the Courts,” said Mehbooba Mufti.