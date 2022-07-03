Karnataka HDMC officials seize single-use plastic from shop in Hubli

After the Central Government issued guidelines to ban single-use plastic from July 01, Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation officials on July 03 seized single-use plastic from a shop. Speaking to ANI, Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Chief Health Officer Sridhar Dandappanavar on July 01 said, “From July 1 onwards, single-use plastic has been banned throughout the state, so we are fining those still using them.”