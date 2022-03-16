Karnataka HCs judgment on Hijab ban is logical says Assam CM

After Karnataka High Court dismissed Muslim girls' petition against Hijab Ban in Educational institutions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 15 said that Court judgment is logical as Schools/colleges should have a uniform dress code. “Karnataka High Court judgement is logical. Schools/colleges should have a uniform dress code. Muslims should not think that this judgment is against them. This judgement is in the right step towards implementing the diktat of the Quran,” said Sarma.