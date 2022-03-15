Karnataka HC doesn’t consider Hijab essential practice of Islam, dismisses petitions, says Congress MP

Soon after the Karnataka High Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on March 15 ruled that wearing hijab is not a part of essential religious practices, State Congress MP DK Suresh said that the practice of Islam has been accepted by the Constitution even though the Court has given the verdict. “Islam practice is accepted by Constitution. Don't know how Court has given this verdict. We will wait and see. Education is also very important. Government has to give protection to all the girl students. Petitions have been rejected but customs continued,” he said.