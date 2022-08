Karnataka: Gulbarga Fort lit up with tricolour lights as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Gulbarga Fort in Kalaburagi, Karnataka illuminated with lights of tri-colour as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of 75th Independence Day 2022. Several monuments across the country are decorated with tricolour lights to mark India's 75th year of Independence.