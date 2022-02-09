Karnataka government not in favour of Hijab or Kesari: R Ashoka

Reacting on the Karnataka hijab row, State Revenue Minister R Ashoka on February 09 said that government is not in favour of Hijab or Kesari but the dress code in schools and colleges is compulsory. “Government is not in favour of either Hijab or Kesari. Students can wear whatever they want on streets, but dress code is compulsory in schools. We closed schools and colleges as a precautionary measure for students' safety. Congress is behind this politics,” he added.