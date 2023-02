Karnataka farmers invent ‘Tree Bike’ capable of climbing trees

Farmers in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka invented a ‘Tree Bike’ to help farmers with the difficulty of climbing trees. The tree bike can also be used to climb areca nut, coconut, and other trees. In addition to climbing trees, the tree bike can spray pesticides and harvest crops. Tree bike is attached to a trolley and has special features like being able to be rotated 360 degrees clockwise and anti-clockwise.