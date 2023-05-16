Karnataka Elections: WB CM Mamata Banerjee offers support to Congress in 2024 but has one demand

The sweeping Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 win has strengthened Congress' credentials as the favoured ally for regional parties looking to take on the BJP in 2024 General Elections. After Congress’ thumping win in Karnataka, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has offered to support Congress in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, the Trinamool Congress chief’s support to Congress in states where the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party is strong is based on one condition.