Karnataka Elections Exit polls are paid alleges JDS leader CM Ibrahim

JD(S) leader CM Ibrahim commented on the exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly Election and said that different parties spend money to publish exit polls. He also said that people who publish exit polls were not ready to accept the existence of their party. When questioned about whether any advancements were made towards him during the election, he said that he cannot comment on that but whatever decision they will take, it will be decided on the values and promises of the party. While speaking to ANI, he said, “Different parties spend money to publish exit polls. People who publish exit polls were not ready to accept the existence of our party.”