Karnataka Elections 2023 DK Shivakumar Congresss man of all seasons likely to be the new CM

With voting for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections over, several pollsters have declared their predictions based on post-poll surveys. The congress party seems to be the frontrunner. One of the leading CM Faces from the party is DK Shivakumar, the Congress state unit chief. Shivakumar was also the state minister of irrigation in the cabinet of H. D. Kumaraswamy. Under the under the Siddaramaiah Government, he served as the Minister of Energy in the Government of Karnataka . An MLA from Kanakapura constituency, here's the life and journey of DK Shivakumar.