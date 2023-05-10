हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
Karnataka Election
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Karnataka Elections 2023: "100% confident we will come back," says CM Bommai after casting vote
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on May 10 cast his vote at polling booth number 102 in Shiggaon of Haveri District.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
IPL 2023
The Kerala Story
Jantar Mantar
Popular Stories
More
Big update on Aadhaar card verification: Government extends deadline for this work, check details
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 declared: Direct link, how to check
The Kerala Story declared tax free in UP, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says film shows 'how our sisters have suffered'
What is Donald Trump sex abuse case? Why ex-US president has to pay Rs 41 crore to Jean Carroll
Karnataka Assembly election 2023: Priyanka holds road show in Vijaynagar, BJP files complaint against Sonia Gandhi
Most Viewed
More
From count out to Aromatherapy...
Hina Khan looks breathtaking i...
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi...
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur wo...
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, ...
Speed Reads
More
Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 to have audio, video features like Meta, know upcoming updates
Wordle 690 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 10
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 soon: Direct link, how to check, alternate ways, other details here
2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian
Meet Malti Chahar, sister of CSK star who has over 1 million followers on Instagram
Most Watched
More
DNA | Chinese President Xi Jinping's visits Moscow, know wha...
Wishes pour in after Naatu Naatu’s big win at Oscar 2023...
Sudhir Mishra Interview | On Tiff With Vivek Agnihotri, Not ...
Amritpal Singh posts his first video since escape; slams gov...
TN Finance Minister presents state budget during State Assem...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
Karnataka Election
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall