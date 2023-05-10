Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Karnataka Election Exit Polls Results 2023: Congress to beat BJP, Zee News-Matrize poll predicts

Voting for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections has finished and the results for the Zee News-Matrize exit polls are out. The exit poll results say that the Congress will get the majority with 103-118 seats. The BJP will slip to the second spot with 79-94 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) will be in the third spot with 25-33 seats. Others will get 2-5 seats. As far as the voting percentage is concerned, the exit poll says that the Congress will get 41 per cent votes, the BJP will get 36 per cent, JD (S) 17, while others will get 6 per cent votes.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.