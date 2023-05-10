Karnataka Election Exit Polls Results 2023: Congress to beat BJP, Zee News-Matrize poll predicts

Voting for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections has finished and the results for the Zee News-Matrize exit polls are out. The exit poll results say that the Congress will get the majority with 103-118 seats. The BJP will slip to the second spot with 79-94 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) will be in the third spot with 25-33 seats. Others will get 2-5 seats. As far as the voting percentage is concerned, the exit poll says that the Congress will get 41 per cent votes, the BJP will get 36 per cent, JD (S) 17, while others will get 6 per cent votes.