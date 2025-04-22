Karnataka DGP Murder Ex Karnataka DGP Hiding At Sister’s House Due To Wife’s Threats Claims Son

Karnataka DGP Murder: A day after former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances, it has emerged that Om Prakash was staying at his sister's home. Just days before he was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Pallavi, his daughter Kruthi had persuaded him to return, claimed his son Karthikesh in his complaint, an NDTV report said quoting sources. Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found dead in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storeyed house in the posh HSR Layout in the city on Sunday.