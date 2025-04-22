Karnataka DGP Murder CM Siddaramaiah Visits Ex-Karnataka DGP Om Prakashs Residence; Bengaluru News

Former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, a 1981-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was tragically found murdered at his residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The Bengaluru City Police have confirmed the incident and are actively investigating the case. Preliminary findings suggest that a sharp weapon was used, leading to significant blood loss. Authorities are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, with no arrests made as of now. In response to this shocking event, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Om Prakash's residence in Bengaluru to pay his respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family. The Chief Minister, who had previously worked closely with Om Prakash during his tenure as DG & IGP, expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the former top cop. He has assured that the state government will provide full support to the police department to ensure a thorough and swift investigation into the matter. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and the police are exploring all possible angles. Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the investigation.