Karnataka: Devotees flock to take part in Sharanabasaveshwar Jatra at Kalaburagi

A large number of devotees flocked from different parts of the country to participant in Sharanabasaveshwar Jatra at Kalaburagi in Karnataka on March 22. During the event, flowers were also showered on the devotees by helicopter. Sharanabasaveshwar Jatra is an annual temple car (Ratha) festival, celebrated to commemorate the 200th death anniversary of 18th century saint Sharanabasaveshwar.