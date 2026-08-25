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Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended

Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended

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Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales Amazon Instamart BigBasket Licences Suspended

Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended Karnataka has suspended the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket over the online sale of poisonous Datura fruits and seeds as food products. The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration ordered the platforms to remove Datura listings and advertisements offering the products for human consumption. The department also ordered action against suppliers and sellers linked to the listings. Amazon did not submit a response, while Instamart sought additional time to provide documents. BigBasket said it had stopped selling the fruits and seeds and would improve future labelling. Watch the full report for the latest details on Karnataka’s action, Datura safety concerns and what happens next.

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Karnataka Cracks Down On Datura Sales: Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Suspended

Karnataka has suspended the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket over the online sale of poisonous Datura fruits and seeds as food products.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration ordered the platforms to remove Datura listings and advertisements offering the products for human consumption. The department also ordered action against suppliers and sellers linked to the listings.

Amazon did not submit a response, while Instamart sought additional time to provide documents. BigBasket said it had stopped selling the fruits and seeds and would improve future labelling.

Watch the full report for the latest details on Karnataka’s action, Datura safety concerns and what happens next.

Karnataka news
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