Karnataka Congress leaders protest in front of Vidhana Soudha over Santosh Patil’s death

Karnataka Congress leaders and workers including DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah on April 14 protested in front of Vidhana Soudha demanding state minister K S Eshwarappa's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death. The brother of the deceased contractor on April 13 demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.