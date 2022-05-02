Karnataka CM urges Maharashtra’s politicians not to use language bogey in political acts

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on May 02 has delivered a strong message to leaders of Maharashtra over the state boundary issue and said that do not use the language bogey in their political acts. “The border issue is very clear, we stand firmly by our decisions and they also know it. I strongly urge the politicians of Maharashtra not to use this language bogey in their political acts,” he said. “Whenever there’s a political crisis in Maharashtra, and it’s there now, their entire government is under rock bottom. They have created this language bogey now, just to survive politically,” he added.