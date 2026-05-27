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Updated: May 27, 2026, 10:07 AM IST

Karnataka CM Switch Buzz Congress Offers Siddaramaiah Rajya Sabha Berth Sources

Fresh buzz over a possible leadership change in Karnataka has intensified after reports claimed the Indian National Congress may offer a Rajya Sabha berth to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as part of a major political reshuffle in the state.

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Fresh buzz over a possible leadership change in Karnataka has intensified after reports claimed the Indian National Congress may offer a Rajya Sabha berth to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as part of a major political reshuffle in the state.

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