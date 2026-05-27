Karnataka CM Switch Buzz Congress Offers Siddaramaiah Rajya Sabha Berth Sources
Fresh buzz over a possible leadership change in Karnataka has intensified after reports claimed the Indian National Congress may offer a Rajya Sabha berth to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as part of a major political reshuffle in the state.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
Fresh buzz over a possible leadership change in Karnataka has intensified after reports claimed the Indian National Congress may offer a Rajya Sabha berth to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as part of a major political reshuffle in the state.