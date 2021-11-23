{"id":"2920840","source":"DNA","title":"Karnataka CM inspects waterlogged areas in Bengaluru","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on November 23, visited and inspected the areas, that is facing severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. After heavy rains overflowed the Yelahanka Lake and water flooded into Kendriya Vihar and surrounding areas, in Bengaluru.","summary":"Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on November 23, visited and inspected the areas, that is facing severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. After heavy rains overflowed the Yelahanka Lake and water flooded into Kendriya Vihar and surrounding areas, in Bengaluru.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-karnataka-cm-inspects-waterlogged-areas-in-bengaluru-2920840","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006600-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_ANI_25.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637657402","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 02:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920840"}