Karnataka CM hopes BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali comes clean in business man ‘suicide’ case

While speaking to the media persons on business man Pradeep suicide case, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that police have seized off the matter and FIR has been done. He said, “It is some civil dispute, police have seized off the matter and FIR has been done. Police will take further action. He (Aravind Limbavali) has made it clear that I've nothing to do and I wish that he'll come clean.”