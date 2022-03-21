Karnataka CM Bommai thanks Centre for bringing back Indian students mortal remains from Ukraine

Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar arrived in Bengaluru on March 21. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid last respects to medical student. CM Bommai extended his gratitude towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Government for all the efforts made on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa. Addressing the mediapersons, he said, “I thank the Central Government for efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling.”