Karnataka CM Bommai pays floral tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115th birth anniversary on April 05. Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India’s greatest Dalit icons, who fought for the rights of the underprivileged.