Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai visits rain affected areas in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on May 18 visited the rain affected areas near Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru. The CM was on his way to Chikmagalur. State Cabinet Ministers R Ashoka, Munirathna along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi also accompanied the CM.