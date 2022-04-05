Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai said HCs order is for all loudspeakers isn’t only for Azaan

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on April 05 stated that he will take a call on row erupted over demands to ban loudspeakers in Mosques. “This is High Court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for Azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call,” said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka CM also said that he will be going to Delhi to meet Water Resources Minister on April 25. He said, “Today I am going to Delhi to meet the Water Resources Minister. There are pending issues in Mekedatu, Mahadayi, Krishna rivers and other projects. So, I will discuss all those projects and try to get approvals as soon as possible.”