Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates ‘precautionary dose’ in Bengaluru

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on January 10 inaugurated 'Precaution dose' vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens above 60 age with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru.