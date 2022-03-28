Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath organises 19th edition of ‘Chitra Santhe’ in Bengaluru

After a gap of two years during which the pandemic marred street art festival, ‘Chitra Santhe 2022’ returned with full glory. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath organised the 19th edition of ‘Chitra Santhe’ in Bengaluru on March 27. The theme of this year art festival was dedicated to India’s ‘freedom fighters’. Around 1,500 artists from across India participated in the annual art festival. Chitra Santhe is the annual art festival of Bengaluru. People with great enthusiasm partake in the festival.