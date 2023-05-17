Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emerges as preferred choice ending suspense over next face

Who will lead Karnataka--Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? Well, the suspense likely to end on 17 May. Congress party will hold another round of meetings today to reach a conclusion. Sources say, Siddaramaiah is Congress high command's choice to be the next Karnataka Chief Minister, while his competitor DK Shivakumar will be offered post of deputy CM.