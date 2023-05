Karnataka Cabinet: Meet 8 new cabinet ministers; Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar take oath | DNA India News

Congress swore-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar alongside eight cabinet ministers as massive crowds converged on capital Bengaluru. The first list of Cabinet Ministers approved by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge are G. Parmeshwara, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, M.B. Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalimga Reddy and B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. Know all about them.