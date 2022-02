Karnataka: Bride collapses during wedding, declared brain dead in Kolar

A happy moment turned into a dismay for a lifetime, a 26-year-old woman, Chaitra, collapsed unexpectedly on the day of her wedding in Kolar, Karnataka. She was later declared brain dead. While speaking to ANI, Nagarathna, a relative of the bride, said that the bride collapsed unexpectedly during her reception and was declared brain dead. She also said that her parents have decided to donate her organs.