Karnataka Assembly Polls: Voters to seal the fortunes of 2,615 candidates today

The countdown has begun for the Karnataka Assembly Polls. Around 5.3 crore general voters will decide the future of candidates. The voting for the Karnataka assembly elections will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.84,119 State Police Officers and 58,500 CAPF police are on Law and Order and security duty on the poll day across the state. The polling parties are being provided with all the materials including EVM and VVPAT machines at the mustering centres in all the 224 Assembly Constituencies The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

