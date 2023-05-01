Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: JP Nadda releases BJP's election manifesto in Bengaluru

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10, BJP released its election manifesto, vision document on May 1. The manifesto was unveiled by the BJP national president JP Nadda, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa. In its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP claimed to have touched every section of society. The party had also included cow protection measures in its manifesto.