Karnataka Assembly polls 2023 CM Bommai urges people to vote for state’s development

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on May 10 visited the Anjaneya temple and offered prayers in Hubbali. Bommai is contesting as a BJP candidate from Shiggaon assembly constituency. While talking to the ANI, CM Bommai said, "Happy the way our party has conducted the campaign for the last 3 months and I am very happy the way people have responded...please come and vote for the success and development of Karnataka".