Karnataka always had spirit of Congress party: Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 1 appreciated the people of Karnataka by saying that they always had the spirit of Congress party. Adding further, he also promised that they will bring the state back on the track of development. While addressing the gathering, the Congress leader said, “Karnataka has always had the spirit of the Congress party. This is a natural state of Congress. We should be very clear in our mind that we will not get less than 150 seats. We will bring Karnataka back on the track of development.” “It is very easy to find out who is doing real work in Karnataka. We should be deciding tickets based on the work that the person is doing for Congress. We shouldn't fight the election for a close result, we should fight to make a decisive government,” he added.