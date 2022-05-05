Karnal Police detains 4 terror suspects, recovers huge amount of explosives

Karnal Police on May 05 detained four terror suspects and recovered huge amount of explosives. “The accused were taking the current consignment of explosives to a place near Nanded from Ferozepur, Punjab. FIR registered under Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 1 country-made pistol, 31 live cartridges and three containers with explosives recovered,” Karnal, Superintendent of Police, Ganga Ram Punia shared details with Media persons.