Karishma Tanna gives glimpse of her pre-wedding festivities

Actor Karishma Tanna gave a sneak peek into her and her beau Varun Bangera's Haldi ceremony on February 04. Taking to Instagram, ‘Sanju’ actor shared her picture from the pre-wedding festivity. In the image, she can be seen wearing a white outfit accessorised with floral jewellery. "Happiness galore, the smile says it all," Karishma captioned the post. Members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with praises and congratulatory wishes. Karishma and Varun will reportedly tie the knot on February 05.