Kargil War Hero Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station in HP

A bust of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra was unveiled at Palampur Military Station in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The bust was unveiled by the parents of Captain Batra. Captain Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the country's highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil war.