Kargil Vijay Diwas Wreath laying ceremony held at War Memorial in Drass

Wreath laying ceremony was being held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost lives in the 1999 Kargil War. The IAF choppers also showered flower petals in honour of Bravehearts. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers. The Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999.