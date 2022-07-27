Search icon
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Srinagar-Kargil motorbike rally flagged off from Dal Lake

A motorbike rally was flagged off from Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The rally will conclude at Kargil. It was organised by a sports organisation led by Shiraz Malik in collaboration with the Indian Army. The objective of the rally is to pay tribute to martyrs of Kargil War. The rally was flagged off by Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu from Gupkar Road on the banks of Dal lake. Thirty participants including those who were part of the Kargil War participated in the rally. In 1999, many soldiers from Indian Army sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on July 26.

