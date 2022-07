Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to war heroes at National War Memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the fallen soldiers on the Occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. The Defence Minister was accompanied by the Tri-Services Chiefs during the wreath-laying ceremony. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to observe India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.